Dan Campbell tells Steelers fans everything they need to know about Justin Fields
Dan Campbell is glad he no longer has to face Justin Fields twice a year after the quarterback was traded out of the NFC North this offseason, which should be music to Pittsburgh Steelers fans ears.
By Lior Lampert
Dan Campbell has become known for biting kneecaps, drinking absurdly ridiculous amounts of caffeine, and making the Detroit Lions relevant again in his three seasons as the head coach of the team.
Campbell has become a fan favorite and media darling for his candid, spirited, and joyful personality. So when he talks, people listen.
His comments during a media appearance at the annual NFL owners meeting in Orlando, Florida, regarding recently-acquired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields should tell the fan base everything they need to know and have them excited for his arrival.
Lions HC Dan Campbell is relieved Justin Fields is no longer in NFC North
“I’m not going to lie, it’s nice to have [Justin] Fields out of that division,” Campbell told reporters.
Fields gave Campbell and the Lions defense fits during his three seasons with the Chicago Bears with his arm and legs, but most notably through the ground. He threw for 843 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 450 rush yards and three scores across five games, surpassing the century mark as a runner on three occasions.
The Bears went 2-3 against Detroit in the five meetings with Fields, including their most recent matchup in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign, which Chicago won 28-13.
Steelers fans should feel optimistic about the acquisition of Fields after seeing the sense of relief Campbell conveyed about not having to face the dynamic dual-threat quarterback twice a year anymore. Moreover, any sign of improvement at the most valuable position in football should make the Pittsburgh faithful giddy after the debacle that was the failed Kenny Pickett experiment, offering fans a new lease on life.
But Fields still needs to beat out nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson for the Steelers starting quarterback job, which head coach Mike Tomlin said he will have an opportunity to do, though he echoed that the latter is in “pole position” to get the first crack at it.