Dan Hurley goes to ridiculous lengths with his underwear to keep UConn winning
Dan Hurley has a superstition that may seem a bit weird to the outside looking in, but it keeps the Huskies winning, so why mess with it?
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's been the motto of Dan Hurley, head coach of UConn Huskies. Always be dressed for the occasion, both outside and inside.
Last season, Coach Hurley rocked the same suit and, get this, the same red-dragon underwear for every single game of the tournament, culminating with the Huskies downing San Diego State in the national championship to earn the school's fifth national championship. This year, Hurley is doing it again, and so far, it has worked to perfection.
A portable washing machine on top of all of that? That's pure dedication, and if that wasn't enough, the Huskies are loaded to the brim with talent that returns from last year's national championship team including big man Donovan Clingan, who was a menace against Northwestern as UConn advanced to the Sweet 16.
Dan Hurley's superstitions are working like clockwork, and he hopes it continues until the last game of the tournament in April.
Despite the prevalent superstitions surrounding Dan Hurley's choice of underwear, the UConn Huskies have undeniably emerged as the most complete and dominant force in college basketball. Under Hurley's guidance, the Huskies have displayed a remarkable ability to execute both offensively and defensively, consistently outclassing their opponents on the court, especially in this tournament.
With a roster boasting a formidable blend of scoring prowess, defensive tenacity, and depth, UConn has been able to adapt to various playing styles and challenges throughout the season. Whether it's through explosive offense or suffocating defense, the Huskies have showcased their ability to control the tempo of games and dictate play to their advantage.
Despite any lingering superstitions, the Huskies remain focused on their ultimate goal: cutting down the nets and solidifying their place as back to back champions, a feat that since the men's NCAA Tournament debuted in 1939, only seven programs have done so. If that happens, that red dragon underwear will become a popular choice of fashion, it's certainly making its mark in Storrs.