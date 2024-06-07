Dan Hurley reportedly set to meet with Lakers over HC vacancy
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Darvin Ham. Ham was let go after the Lakers failed to defeat the then-defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
J.J. Redick was a name that was being thrown around in the Lakers search, but it appears that another name has emerged, and it's one that people may not have expected.
Dan Hurley has led the UConn Men's Basketball program to two straight NCAA titles. But after winning the tournament this spring, he has emerged as a potential favorite to become the Lakers next head coach, with the team expected to make a massive offer for his services. IT's a move that would not only shake up the NBA landscape but also the college landscape.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Hurley is set to travel to California on Friday for a meeting with Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and team owner Jeanie Buss.
Lakers targeting Dan Hurley as next head coach
Hurley would be an interesting choice as the Lakers next head coach.
Unlike Redick, Hurley obviously has coaching experience and has done well as UConn's head coach. But the NBA is an entirely different animal. Still, the 51-year-old has long had a desire to coach in the NBA, and this would be a perfect situation for him to get his first opportunity.
Hurley's only major competition as of now is New Orleans Pelicans' assistant James Borrego, who has had two in-person interviews with the Lakers in Los Angeles and has reportedly impressed the team.
Los Angeles is also currently trying to navigate free agency, as LeBron James will hit the open market when the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks come to an end. But the Lakers would certainly benefit from having Hurley as their head coach. Even James has discussed his appreciation for the way Hurley runs an offense.
"He's so damn good," said James back in April. "Along with his staff. Super creative with their offense! Love it."
Hurley has been at the helm with UConn for six seasons and has amassed a record of 141-58, which amounts to a .709 winning percentage.
It will be interesting to see if the Lakers make any headway with Hurley and ultimately name him their next head coach. He'd been an interesting choice for sure. The team may want to go with somebody who has NBA experience, but coaches such as Billy Donovan and Brad Stevens have had success in the NBA after spending years in the NCAA, so Hurley could easily adapt.