Best memes and tweets after Dan Hurley turns down Lakers little-league offer to stay in college
By Mark Powell
Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies won the last two National Championships, with perhaps more to come. Hurley's Huskies defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by double-digits this March, becoming just the eighth team to win two straight titles.
Hurley enjoys cutting down the nets year after year, and there's no telling what the 2024-25 Huskies are capable of just yet. His system is best suited to the college game, and while it's gotta be tough to turn down over $10 million per season to coach in sunny Los Angeles, it's hardly surprising Hurley would prefer Storrs. In Connecticut, Hurley is king. In Los Angeles, he'd be just another star in Hollywood, and one LeBron James could dispose of rather quickly.
The Lakers are no longer a top-tier job in the NBA, let alone basketball. There's a reason Rob Pelinka was left scrambling to the college ranks after firing Darvin Ham. There's only one man running the show in purple and gold, and they're wearing a jersey rather than a suit. Hurley shouldn't voluntarily sign up for that unless he's up for the challenge, while also being willing to caveat to James' needs on a daily basis.
Social media trolls Lakers for missing out on Dan Hurley
NBA Twitter had a lot of fun at the Lakers expense after their No. 1 option turned them down. At the worst of times, the Lakers lose their grip on reality. Rob Pelinka found that out the hard way on Monday.
Lakers fans are among the loudest in sports, and they were rightly disappointed when Hurley opted to stay in the Big East, rather than taking a trip to Hollywood.
The Lakers offered Hurley six years and $70 million. While certainly formidable, that's close to the offer Hurley turned down from Kentucky (eight years and $100 million). The Lakers didn't even adjust for inflation in one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in.
We wouldn't want to be Pelinka or the Buss family right now.