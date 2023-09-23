Dan Lanning came for Deion Sanders, Colorado in fiery pregame speech
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning went for the jugular with Deion Sanders and Colorado in his pregame speech.
Dan Lanning clearly learned something valuable from Jay Norvell and his war-of-words with Deion Sanders before Colorado State played Colorado: Save your trash talk.
While Norvell got people talking in the days before the matchup, Lanning waited until pregame to unload a fiery pregame speech sure to pump up his players and offense the Buffaloes.
If this isn't "personal," then what is?
"The Cinderella story's over. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins. There's a difference," Lanning said.
Dan Lanning and Oregon went for the jugular against Deion Sanders and Colorado
Lanning's disrespect wasn't contained to just the locker room. The head coach made it clear what he thought of the Buffs on the field as well.
The Ducks went for it on fourth-and-short when they had the chance. Then, early in the second quarter, Lanning called a fake punt from his own 17-yard line.
Sanders and the Buffaloes have been the talk of college football for three weeks. Oregon has been hearing it all that time and clearly, they've made it their mission to bring Colorado back down to earth.
Oddsmakers set Oregon as a three-touchdown favorite, so it's not like the Ducks having a halftime lead was a major surprise. But the way it all went down proved it was personal for the Ducks this time. They led 35-0 at the break.
Oregon marched down the field on their opening drive to score a three-yard touchdown in short order. The defense gave Shedeur Sanders and company no quarter as Bo Nix hit Casey Kelly for another touchdown in the first quarter then two scoring throws to Troy Franklin in the second quarter. Nix ran in the final touchdown of the half.
Bucky Irving was a problem for the Colorado defense with seven carries for 68 yards. Franklin had 126 yards and two scores.