Dan Mullen victory-lapping during Florida’s demise, Billy Napier's hot seat
By Austen Bundy
While the Florida Gators were getting absolutely gutted by the Miami Hurricanes and quarterback Cam Ward on Saturday, their former head coach threw some shade at current sideline chief Billy Napier online.
Dan Mullen, who is now a college football analyst for ESPN, reposted a factoid from colleague Matt Barrie that puts Mullen's firing and Napier's hire in a much different light than three years ago.
Barrie is correct. Mullen led Florida to a 35-15 record and two major bowl victories in four seasons in Gainesville. He had at least eight wins in his first three seasons and made an appearance in the SEC championship game in 2020.
Mullen was fired in 2021 after going 5-6 and failing to reach a bowl game for the first time under his leadership.
Dan Mullen is peacocking with Billy Napier on the hot seat at Florida
Napier's tenure, on the other hand, may be giving Gators leadership buyers remorse. The former Memphis head coach, currently in his third season in Gainesville, has an 11-15 record and only one bowl appearance.
In just one game this season, he's managed to snap an important streak in Gators history. Saturday's loss to Miami marked the first time Florida lost a home opener since 1990 -- the debut of legendary head coach Steve Spurrier. Mullen never lost a home opener.
Napier's buyout is set at 85 percent of the remainder of his contract. So, with four seasons - including this year -- remaining, he would be owed over $26 million. For an SEC school looking to immediately compete in the expanded playoff era, that might be a bullet worth biting.
To be fair, Florida's 2024 schedule has been dubbed the hardest in the nation with eight AP Top 25 opponents on tap.
The Gators will have a "get right game" next week with FCS Samford coming to town. You should feel bad for the Bulldogs, they're going to have a lot of frustrations taken out on them.