Dan Quinn may still leave, but Cowboys keep more integral part of future
Despite defensive coordinator Dan Quinn potentially being on his way out this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were able to retain VP of Player Personnel Will McClay.
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season. Typically, opposing franchises like to poach players and staff members from successful franchises by offering them promotions and pay raises, making it difficult to retain everyone who has contributed to the success.
However, the Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief after hearing their Vice President of Player Personnel, Will McClay, isn’t going anywhere.
Will McClay will remain with Cowboys
Per Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, McClay will not be interviewing with other teams for front-office vacancies. Archer reported that “Washington [Commanders] and the Los Angeles Chargers had sought permission to meet with McClay,” before pointing out that “He [McClay] is very happy with being here.”
McClay has played a pivotal role in the construction of what is widely viewed as one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL, marking his interest in remaining with the Cowboys as a crucial feat for the franchise.
Who is Will McClay?
McClay has spent 21 seasons with the Cowboys, working in their personnel department. In 2017, he was named the Vice President of Player Personnel, where “he will continue to oversee the club’s NFL Draft process and play a key role in free agency and trade acquisitions,” according to the Cowboys official team website. Since being put atop the scouting hierarchy, McClay has led the Cowboys organization to an NFL-leading 16 Pro Bowl draft picks since 2010, the team site added.
While the Cowboys won’t be able to hold onto everyone from their remarkable 2023 campaign, McClay's return in 2024 is a positive development. Conversely, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has become a popular name as a head coaching candidate this offseason after orchestrating one of the most ferocious defensive units in the NFL since arriving in Dallas in 2021 and with a quarter of the league (and possibly more) being in search of a new coach this offseason.
Even though Quinn may leave, holding onto McClay is a massive win for the Cowboys and their future.