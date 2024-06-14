Dan Quinn was so beyond pumped Michigan's Mike Sainristil fell to Commanders in draft
By John Buhler
Imagine Dan Quinn standing side-by-side with Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates back in 1995. I don't know if he slaps with The Rolling Stones as much as the Microsoft billionaires once did, and probably still do, but man, was the new head coach of the Washington Commanders fired up about getting Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If you start DQ up...
While not a lot has been made about this draft pick, a video of the pick itself recently surfaced on the interwebs. It shows us a behind-the-scenes look at the Washington war room from the team themselves. New Commanders general manager Adam Peters told Quinn that the Cincinnati Bengals picking before them took the guy from Michigan. That guy happened to be Sainristil's teammate in defensive tackle Kris Jenkins!
Quinn then proceeded to hug Peters sitting to the right of him because Washington now had the chance to draft Sainristil No. 50 overall. Throughout the video clip, you could hear and sense Quinn's utter enthusiasm emanating throughout the Washington war room. He could not have been more fired up to draft this guy. He hasn't been this happy since whiffing on draft picks while with Atlanta.
Watch the entire clip from the Commanders' draft headquarters to see what I am talking about.
Once again, every franchise values every NFL prospect differently throughout the draft process.
Dan Quinn could not have been more fired up to draft Mike Sainristil
Despite him being a day-two pick, there is not really all that much to unpack here from Sainristil going to the Commanders in the second round. He was a great player at Michigan, one who played an integral role on a national championship team. For a franchise that is firmly in rebuild mode, Sainristil is expected to be a building block in the back-end of Quinn's Washington defense. That is what it is.
However, it is always great to see full-grown men have childlike enthusiasm over ... pretty much anything. Even though he cost my city a Super Bowl and was a bigger cliche factory than even Butch Jones, I firmly believe that Quinn long deserved a second chance at being an NFL head coach. Washington may not have been the job I would have taken, but Quinn is fortunate to have a team.
What I hope for him and the rest of the Commanders franchise is for the team to finally be good again. Since I have no recollection of the peak Joe Gibbs teams in the 1980s and very early 1990s, all I have known with this franchise is constant losing and former owner Daniel Snyder being arguably the most toxic human being alive. Now that Josh Harris owns the team, Washington can win again.
As Washington becomes less dysfunctional, we can only hope that Quinn gets to have fun again.