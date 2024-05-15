Dan Wetzel calls Ohio State fans 'weak sauce' for Michigan asterisk talk
By John Buhler
I don't even know what to say anymore. I opined on Gene Smith's comments about how he thinks Michigan should have asterisks placed next to the Wolverines' three most recent wins over the Buckeyes. The outgoing Ohio State athletic director is set to retire at the end of June, officially handing the baton off to Ross Bjork, who has a few skeletons in his closet from previous AD gigs...
What conclusion I eventually came to in Tuesday's post for FanSided.com is that even though Michigan looks to be guilty as sin in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, so what? We all saw what happened on the football field. Michigan went 15-0 and won the College Football Playoff. Although nobody outside of Ann Arbor likes them for it, they will go down in history as champions.
Echoing my sentiment, Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel went on an all-time rant about this the other day.
“There’s no asterisk in this. Gene Smith knows that I have great admiration for him, he knows this. Calling for an asterisk on this is weak sauce. Just come back and beat them. It is weak sauce."
Wetzel said on College Football Enquirer that asking for an asterisk is such "weak sauce" from Smith.
"It is the same thing as declaring your team is as tough as can be, (against) Notre Dame and 10 guys in September," said Wetzel. "Ohio State wants to settle this, they settle this by beating Michigan head-up. This is weak with the asterisk talk, it’s probably gonna go on forever, it’s gonna make my head hurt forever, these are the games.”
Here is the entire episode of College Football Enquirer from over on the podcast's YouTube page.
We may have arrived at our conclusions differently, but Wetzel and I are reading from the same book.
Dan Wetzel was in a pretzel over Ohio State AD asking for some asterisks
I don't think we live in a world where we can just vacate championships anymore, especially in college athletics. So much has changed in the wonderful world of NIL. The NCAA is about as toothless as Shane MacGowan was before the rock and roll legend got corrective surgery. Unfortunately, MacGowan is no longer with us, and neither will the NCAA in due time. College football will win out.
Ask yourself this, do the COVID season championships in professional sports count? We subliminally may not view them the same, but good luck telling Alabama, Buccaneers, Dodgers and Lakers fans that. Fans of those teams love that championship, almost as much as the others. As for the 2017 Houston Astros' title, well, that team stinks now. Getting another ring in 2022 made us forget about it.
Even if Michigan does not win a national championship under Sherrone Moore or any of his subsequent successors for that matter, so what? Going 15-0 is absurdly difficult and Michigan annihilated most teams it played. Though they didn't have to play Georgia, that falls on the Dawgs for not getting it done vs. a team the Wolverines did in the Crimson Tide. No quarter for no asterisks.
We don't need a keyboard character to tell us how to feel about any controversial championship.