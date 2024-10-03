Dana Brown seems to have taken all the wrong lessons from Astros Wild Card loss
The Houston Astros, for the first time in almost a decade, have been bounced from the playoffs before the Championship Series.
This isn't by a lack of effort though, as the Astros went out and bought at the trade deadline, acquiring some top talent that really helped them down the stretch. They eventually won the AL West and landed as the three seed in the American League, but their efforts just weren't enough to top Tarik Skubal and the underdog Detroit Tigers.
The era of Gerrit Cole, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman has slowly been disintegrating in front of our eyes. That Astros core could be down to one member by the time 2025 arrives.
Dana Brown butchers his comments to the media following Astros embarrassing Wild Card loss
After the Astros were swept away in the AL Wild Card round by the sixth seeded Detroit Tigers, they will enter one of the most important offseasons in their history. This is the first offseason where they truly lack roster stability. From 2016 to 2023, Houston made each and every ALCS because of the core of talent that they had.
They have major holes at first base, third base (with Bregman entering free agency) and all across the pitching staff. But, for whatever reason, Dana Brown has been pretty dismissive of these areas, specifically at first base, which has long been one of Houston's positional needs.
"This organization won the World Series with Yuli Gurriel at first base and he didn't have a great year. That's not our benchmark. We'll do what's best for this organization to try and upgrade at each position," Brown said.
With Brown insinuating that they will try to upgrade at each position, this would mean that the Astros would be aggressive in spending money to acquire the top talent in free agency, right?
But Brown was also specific that they are likely going to be hesitant with where they put their money this offseason.
"We're going to have to make some wise decision as to are there young players we can call up and put in certain roles to save some money here and we can allocate that money to use in other players? ... We may have to get little creative," Brown said.
After Matt Chapman got a six year, $151 million contract extension from the Giants, many have speculated that Bregman would be worth a similar amount. With these comments from Brown, it seems as though the Astros GM is putting the nail in the coffin for Bregman's Astros career.
The 2025 opening day roster could look a lot different than the 2024 opening day roster did. IT seems like the Astros dynasty has finally come to an end, with the team moving in a bit of a different direction, it seems.