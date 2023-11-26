3 elite Dana Holgorsen replacements to make Houston a new power in expanded Big 12
Houston has opted to pay nearly a $14.8 million buyout to move on from Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen. U of H is an intriguing Big 12 job. Here are some candidates who can replace him.
By John Buhler
1. Houston landing Jeff Traylor instead of Texas A&M would be hilarious
This would be a masterclass hire if Houston is able to pull this one off. Jeff Traylor has built the UTSA program out of nothing, helping give the Roadrunners a brand and a football team worth talking about. He is a former high school coach in the state of Texas with great connections and recruiting chops. Having been tied to both Mississippi State and Texas A&M, watch Houston go in for the kill.
In terms of what Houston needs and what Traylor could want, this is a perfect potential partnership. Houston needs a guy who can recruit and develop players. Harris County has more blue-chip talent than in any other metroplex in the country. Traylor has shown he can build a program from the ground up and sustain excellence there. Even seeing UTSA switch Group of Five leagues was not any issue.
While I think SEC jobs like the ones available at Mississippi State and Texas A&M could be too great of a leap for him, at least initially, Traylor could come in day one at U of H and make a huge impact. It would not be shocking to see Traylor leading the Cougars to the Big 12 title bout in year two at the helm. If he hits the transfer portal hard initially, Houston could be back ranked inside of the top 25.
If Houston is the Texas program to pry Traylor away from UTSA, that would be so incredibly hilarious.