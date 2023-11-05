Slow-motion replay of Daniel Jones injury paints scary picture for Giants
The New York Giants faced a new low as they lost the returning Daniel Jones to a knee injury early on in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants suffered one of their worst losses since Joe Judge called back-to-back quarterback sneaks deep in their territory in the home finale of the 2021 season, last week. After losing Tyrod Taylor to a rib injury, two missed field goals by Graham Gano, and refusing to call a pass play with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito, the Giants lost 13-10 in overtime to the New York Jets.
There was some good news entering Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only were they facing a team that fired the head coach, general manager, and offensive coordinator, but the Giants were getting back quarterback Daniel Jones and starting offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.
Instead, the Giants are reaching a new low, and it's due to losing Jones to a concerning injury.
At the end of the first quarter, Jones tried to run away from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, but he planted his right leg into the turf, causing him to collapse. Jones would walk it off during the break in between the first and second quarters. But Jones would again fall to the turf when stepping back in the pocket and clutching his right knee.
You can see the video of the injury here.
Daniel Jones ruled out in return game due to knee injury
Jones would enter the medical tent and walk to the locker room. By the time the second half started, the Giants officially ruled Jones out for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury.
With that, the team once again had to rely upon DeVito to enter in relief. That's because Taylor is on the injured reserve due to the aforementioned rib injury suffered the week prior. DeVito threw interceptions in two of his first three full drives of the game, resulting in the Raiders putting up 14 points on two Josh Jacobs rushing touchdowns.
The Giants signed former Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley this past week, but they didn't activate him. Instead, he's on the practice squad. They have two kickers on the active roster entering Week 9 in Randy Bullock and Cade York, due to Gano undergoing knee surgery. Bullock was activated, while York was inactive. And Barkley was sitting on the practice squad.
If things continue to spiral out of control for the Giants, they could very well end up with one of the first two picks in the NFL Draft and could very well be in position to draft either USC quarterback Caleb Williams or North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye. Ironically, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell were at the USC vs. Washington game, highlighted by the quarterback duel between Williams and Michael Penix Jr.
We do not know the severity of the injury as of this writing. But if it is enough for Jones to miss even more time than he's already missed due to a neck injury, Giants fans can expect a lot of DeVito and Barkley at quarterback in the coming weeks.