What is Daniel Jones record in primetime?
Who's ready for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to remind everyone once again he's not worth $40 million a year?
By Kristen Wong
What do Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins have in common? For one, they're both associated with silver glittering objects. For another, they both abysmally suck in primetime.
The lights were too bright for Cousins in the Vikings' Week 2 loss to the Eagles, and unless Giants quarterback Daniel Jones buys himself a nice pair of shades and figures out how to win games without Saquon Barkley, the lights are probably going to blind the poor soul.
Mind you, that soul is worth $40 million a year after the Giants signed Jones to a four-year extension in March. Can Danny Dimes silence the haters in a Monday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks?
A small sub-category of Giants fans a.k.a Daniel Jones apologists will jump to their feet and cheer on their long-necked quarterback.
History -- and specifically Jones' primetime records -- will only sneer at Jones' futile attempts to win football games when everybody is watching.
Here are Daniel Jones' primetime records for MNF, SNF, and TNF.
What is Daniel Jones record on Monday Night Football?
Daniel Jones is 0-6 on Mondays in his career.
In his last MNF outing, Jones threw for 196 yards and one interception in a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in September of 2022. He took five sacks and had a 54.1 completion rate.
What is Daniel Jones record on Sunday Night Football?
Daniel Jones is 1-1 on Sunday nights in his career.
In his last SNF outing, the Giants got stomped by the Cowboys in a 40-0 beatdown in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Jones threw for 102 yards and two interceptions.
In the sole primetime win of his career, Jones and the Giants defeated the Washington Commanders, 20-12, in December of 2022. Jones passed for 160 yards without a score. New York came away with the victory with a little bit of help: there was a controversial non-call (a Giants' pass interference penalty) in the end zone on Washington's fourth-down attempt to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
What is Daniel Jones record on Thursday Night Football?
Daniel Jones is 0-5 on Thursdays in his career.
In his last TNF outing, Jones threw for 137 yards and one interception in a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the 2023 season.