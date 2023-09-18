Daniel Jones silenced doubters with a much needed comeback victory
Daniel Jones pulled the Giants out of an enormous second-half hole against the Arizona Cardinals, proving he can be one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
By James Nolan
Early in Week 2, the New York Giants were looking like the same team that was blown out 40-0 in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys. They were trailing the Joshua Dobbs-led Arizona Cardinals by 21 points in the third quarter, and football fans were starting to question if this team was anywhere near the team they were last season.
In the first half of the game, his squad put up zero points, which increased the shutout to six quarters. Doubts were starting to appear around the quarterback who just signed a four-year deal in the offseason, and he needed to answer them.
Down 20-0 in the third, it seemed unrealistic for Jones to bring his team back into the game, but he did just that. Something switched in the third quarter for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and led to an offensive explosion for New York.
Last season the Giants captured a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings and set the bar high for themselves headed into this season. Starting 0-2 would have been a terrible way to start the season, especially after the QB received a big payday.
Jones showed no quit in him though, as he did it himself for the team's first touchdown of the season. On the very next drive, he used his legs and arm to get the Giants into the end zone again. He looked locked in, making elite throws to his receivers and taking it downfield with his legs when he needed to.
Last season he limited his turnovers and proved he is a capable starter. Going into this season, there was a lot of debate on whether or not Jones could take a jump into the top ten. Based on what he did on Sunday in Arizona, he might just be on his way. Jones was playing like a top-10 quarterback in the second half of Week 2, and that might just be who he is if he can be consistent.
Daniel Jones did it all for the Giants offense in the second half
Every drive was the most important one in the second half, and Jones was throwing the ball like an MVP. With roughly eight minutes left in the game, the Giants got the ball down seven, and Jones led the offense to the downfield, capping it off with a perfect throw to Isaiah Hodgins in the endzone.
The defense that looked miserable throughout the first seven quarter of their season, suddenly had energy and momentum. They came up with a big stop, forcing the Cardinals to give up the football back to the red-hot Jones.
Jones and the offense got into field goal range, and the Giants were able to take their first lead of the season with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game. Just when you thought the 26-year-old offensive leader was down, he got right back up and did what he was supposed to do.
New York was able to cap off the 21-point comeback thanks to the stellar play from their quarterback. Jones flashed all his weapons, finishing the game with a total of 321 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, to go along with 3 total touchdowns.
If the Giants were to lose for a second week in a row, people would start to wonder if last season was a fluke. Not only would they question the team, but they would be questioning the quarterback as well.
Proving doubters wrong while playing in New York is very hard to do. Jones was selected with the sixth overall pick back in 2019, and he's had eyes on him ever since. There have always been questions surrounding him, but he answered a lot of them with this second-half comeback.