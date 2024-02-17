Daniel Vogelbach contract details, grade: Blue Jays add former Mets DH
A brief explanation and analysis of the Blue Jays signing Vogelbach, with a grade on the contract the team is rumored to have signed him to.
By Jake Kleiner
31-year-old journeyman Daniel Vogelbach has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. The contract is a minor league deal and comes with an invitation to spring training.
Vogelbach has spent time popping around the majors from 2016 through 2023, most recently playing with the Mets where he endeared himself to fans. Along the way, Vogelbach did play for the Blue Jays for just a short period of time in 2020 where he went hitless in four at-bats.
Daniel Vogelbach has work cut out for him to make Blue Jays big-league squad
Vogelbach, for his career, is slashing .220/.342/.410 with 80 career home runs (he had a 30 home run season with Seattle in 2019). His last season with the Mets included 104 games. In 275 at-bats, he hit .233, with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.
Vogelbach will try to earn a spot on the major league roster primarily as a left-handed DH. Although he can do that, it will have to come with a really good March from start to finish. The Blue Jays currently have several major league-ready players competing for positions on the roster, mainly as infield depth pieces. The left-handed bat factor does help his case, but with the recent signing of Justin Turner (to fill the role as the primary DH), it would take a truly valiant effort from him to snag one of the last couple of roster spots.
This move likely will not serve much relevance to the organization’s hopes of a deep October run, but it will add a power bat to the organization wherever the front office deems fit. It may also increase morale and competition within the clubhouse during spring training.
Overall Grade: C+