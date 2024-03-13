Danielle Hunter makes a splash signing with Texans: Contract details and grade
The Houston Texans put the rest of the league on notice by signing Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Texans took the NFL world by storm in 2023. Now, they’re looking to capture the magic in a bottle to prove last season wasn’t a fluke, spending big in free agency and making one of the splashiest moves of the offseason just ahead of the new league year.
Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter has agreed to a two-year contract with the Texans, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The deal is worth $49 million with a maximum value of $51 million and $48 million fully guaranteed.
It’s a homecoming for Hunter, who is returning to his home state of Texas. He grew up in Katy, Texas, played high school football at Morton Ranch, and will now line up opposite AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson for the Texans.
As exciting as it is for Hunter, does the signing make sense from the Texans' point of view?
Danielle Hunter-Texans contract details, grade
Hunter has established himself as one of the premiere pass rushers in the NFL since entering the league in 2015, logging 87.5 sacks – only six players have recorded more in that span. He and Anderson form arguably the most dangerous pass-rushing duo, which should only help him add to his tally.
With AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud still playing on a rookie-scale contract well below his market value, the Texans are wasting no time and using it as an opportunity to fill out the roster surrounding him to build a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.
In 2023, Hunter had 83 combined tackles, 23 tackles for loss (which tied for first in the NFL), 22 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two pass deflections, showing zero signs of slowing down as he enters his age-30 campaign.
Houston lands arguably the top pass rusher on the market in free agency, making up for the departure of defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Moreover, it’s a two-year pact, so the Texans can move on from Hunter in short order if they please.
The acquisition of Hunter is monumental for a team looking to build on their AFC South title and Divisional Round appearance in 2023, making the Texans a legitimate contender and one of the biggest threats to the Kansas City Chiefs and their pursuit of a three-peat.