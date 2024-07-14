Dansby Swanson's quote will only infuriate Cubs fans more after doubleheader defeat
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson meant well when he tried to quell fans' concerns prior to a Saturday doubleheader sweep at the hands of the rival St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, Cubs fans aren't always calm, especially not as their season hangs in the balance.
Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office has yet to decide whether to buy or sell at the MLB trade deadline. Hoyer and manager Craig Counsell have acknowledged how important the next several weeks will be in making that choice. Every game counts -- let alone two to a hated rival on the road -- and that is why these two losses at St. Louis on Saturday are magnified to a certain degree.
Dansby Swanson, Craig Counsell preach patience to Cubs fans
Chicago lost their first game, 11-3, and then fell 5-4 in the nightcap. The Cubs bullpen has been surprisingly capable since early June. Unfortunately, the lineup has not. Much like their struggles from late April until early July, the Cubs couldn't put bat to ball when they needed to most, specifically with runners on base. Their inability to gain insurance runs when holding a rare lead on the Cards came back to haunt them. Still, Swanson preached patience, a feeling Cubs fans aren't familiar with and don't have much time for.
“For a while, everyone was like, ‘My gosh,’” Dansby Swanson said before the losses Saturday, per The Athletic. “It was bad breaks and bad luck we were having, there’s no way that can last. But when it does happen for a while, you’re like, ‘What do we need to do differently?’ Then you realize that it mounts up because if it doesn’t happen everyone starts to overemphasize it and putting pressure on themselves and one another to get it done.”
If Chicago had lost merely one or two games in the same fashion, then Swanson might have a point. Bad luck and breaks turn into habits rather quickly in baseball. If Chicago hopes to buy at the deadline, rather than sell, they cannot let two rough outings turn into a habit, just as they did earlier this season.
“I don’t know,” Counsell said. “It’s been asked for all ages of baseball in the history of the game. It’s how you score, you have to get hits in those situations. In the end, if you don’t succeed in the last opportunity, you got a chance to succeed and you gotta go through your process of having a good at-bat, getting a good pitch to hit and hitting it hard.
The Cubs are getting opportunities, but failing to cash in. They don't have much time left.