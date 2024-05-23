Dansby Swanson reverses course in the best way against his former team
When a player leaves a team, there is usually a bit of animosity there between the two sides. A few seasons ago, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to a massive seven-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, promptly ending his time with Atlanta.
Atlanta would go on to replace Swanson with Orlando Arcia, who promptly was selected as the National League starting shortstop for the All-Star team in 2023. Backing Arcia up in this game would be none other than Dansby Swanson, the former Brave.
Now, to start 2024, Swanson has been off to quite a rough start. He landed on the IL in early May while he was slashing a terrible .209/.285/.341. As fate would have it, Swanson would return from the injured list just in time to face the Atlanta Braves as May was coming to a close.
Dansby Swanson reverses course with three hits in two games against former team
Swanson made his return on May 21 in a matchup with the Braves. He would go on to tally two hits in the contest, one being a double, and scored a run.
The next day, the shortstop would tally a hit against Max Fried, who would only allow three total hits in the ball game. Swanson scored another run, being one of two runs scored by Chicago on Wednesday.
This kind of production fresh off the injured list could be a good sign of things to come. Chicago desperately needs the production of the shortstop they signed before the 2023 season, not the production of the .200-level hitter that Swanson has been thus far in 2024.
The Cubs look to be on the verge of completely surging through the NL Central. The division is notably weak this year and it's Chicago's chance to take over. The Reds and Cardinals have struggled mightily, and the Pirates have done nothing but show flashes of potential.
Swanson is a huge piece of the Chicago lineup and if he can work his way back up to being a .270 hitter and sustain an OPS north of .750, Chicago will be in good shape. That's a big "if", but based on these last few games, he seems to be headed in the right direction.