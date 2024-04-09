Dare to Dream: Bears latest draft visit is as far-fetched as it gets
The Chicago Bears are hosting one prospect that will surely excite the fanbase.
The Chicago Bears are going to select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft. It's not official yet, but we all know it. Justin Fields' departure clears the way for Chicago to invest in the decade's most-hyped QB prospect, planting USC's explosive dual-threat playmaker in Shane Waldron's new-look Bears offense.
Ryan Poles and the front office have been active in acquiring new weapons for Williams, signing D'Andre Swift in the early hours of free agency and landing Keenan Allen via trade. With D.J. Moore still in tow, Williams could inherit the NFC's most dynamic WR room as a rookie.
That said, some pundits still expect the Bears to take it one step further. Chicago's No. 1 pick is courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, who sacrificed their 2024 first-round pick for Bryce Young. The Bears also have their own pick, which sits at No. 9 overall. Several mock drafts have the Bears using that pick on another wide receiver.
It's not a bad idea. Allen is great, but he's 31 years old, and we know the shelf life for top wideouts is not infinite. A rookie WR would have the chance to grow alongside Williams, giving Chicago the chance to develop chemistry over time and establish a key offensive partnership for the next decade.
Well... the latest NFL Draft visit hosted by Chicago should get fans hyped up, even if it's a preposterous concept.
Bears to host Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. on official NFL Draft visit
The Bears aren't going to eschew Williams to select Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 1, and there's very little chance of the draft's top wideout falling to No. 9. Granted, this is a deep and talented WR class, with several prospects who participated more than Harrison in the pre-draft cycle. But, in the end, Harrison is widely considered the consensus No. 1 overall prospect. He should be the first non-QB selected on April 25. There's no way he falls to Chicago.
It's easy to get excited by the visit, though. Harrison holds a ton of leverage based on talent alone. He doesn't need to visit teams outside his projected draft range unless he has genuine interest in playing there. He's not necessarily begging the Bears to come and get him, but surely Harrison would embrace the idea of cooking alongside Caleb Williams for the foreseeable future.
It's one thing for a rookie WR to land with an established QB, such as Kyler Murray or Justin Herbert. Arizona and Los Angeles are the favorites to draft Harrison in a few weeks. It's another to land next to a 21-year-old QB with truly elite upside. Williams needs to prove it at the next level of course, but his live-wire athleticism is impossible to deny. He's the clear QB1.
Harrison and Williams could develop a long-lasting bond as the focal point of Chicago's offense. Flanked by Allen and Moore to start his career, Harrison would cause a lot of headaches for opposing defenses. Suddenly, the Bears are set up to be one of the NFL's most high-octane offenses.
Chicago's only viable path to landing Harrison is to trade up. We know Chicago has the assets, even after the Allen deal. It's a compelling thought. We can dare to dream here at FanSided, and few events encourage dreaming more than the NFL Draft. The Bears probably won't land Harrison... but, just imagine if they did.