Darius Slay proves he doesn’t understand Philly with Eagles fan insult
The city of Philadelphia is known for its passionate fanbases. So much so to the point that they can get carried away at times. After a rough finish to the 2023 season, the fans seem to be taking a toll on Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia sports fans are one of a kind. They are known for their passionate support of their teams, almost to a fault. The fans cheer like no other when things are going well but aren’t afraid to let you hear it when the going gets tough. With that being said, being an athlete in Philly can be tough and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is no exception to the norm.
The Eagles started the 2023 season winning 10 of their first 11 games before losing five of their last six games to finish with an 11-6 record, losing their place atop the conference standings as well as the NFC East divisional crown in the process. As a result, the Eagles now have to travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road as part of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend slate.
Darius Slay thinks playing on the road may be a good thing for Philadelphia Eagles
Over those final six games, Eagles fans have become disgruntled and frustrated with the play of the team. As a result, Slay suggested the team’s upcoming road playoff game against the Bucs could be a positive development for the Birds.
"It might be a good thing to go on the road. They get to booing fast (in Philadelphia),” Slay told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.
For someone who has spent the past four seasons in Philly, it is surprising to hear Slay direct a comment like this toward the fanbase. Instead of trying to avoid the fans and their criticism of the team, Slay and the Eagles should be doing everything they can to turn those boos into cheers.
If the team cannot get past the Bucs this weekend, Slay and the rest of the team will continue to hear it from the fans.