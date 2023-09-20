Dark horse candidates for each NBA award
We all know the familiar faces and favorites for every NBA Award. But these dark horses could surprise the field and win some hardware this year.
Dark horse Clutch Player of the Year candidate: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
The Clutch Player of the Year, the Jerry West trophy, was added to the NBA last season. It was won by De'Aaron Fox, who led the league in clutch points, had the highest field goal percentage of anyone who took more than 50 clutch shots and led the Kings to a 22-17 record in clutch games.
Since this award is new, it is really hard to get an idea of who the favorites should be for each award because it's extremely situational. Clutch time is defined as the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.
Since there is no telling of how many times a player will be in a clutch situation, it makes it hard to determine who will win the award. Oddsmakers have players like De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic as the favorites but Jalen Brunson is the dark horse candidate.
Brunson found himself playing in 35 clutch games and he scored the fourth-most points in clutch time while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and an amazing 37.5 percent from 3. The Knicks went 19-16 in those games.
The Knicks were in 45 clutch games last year, and will more than likely be in a lot of clutch games this upcoming season. Brunson has proven to be clutch, and if the Knicks win a bunch of close games because of him, he could win the Clutch Player of the Year.