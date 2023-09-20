Dark horse candidates for each NBA award
We all know the familiar faces and favorites for every NBA Award. But these dark horses could surprise the field and win some hardware this year.
Dark horse Most Improved Player candidate: Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
The Most Improved Player, the George Mikan Trophy, goes to the player who has improved the most. This award usually goes to a player who has played in their fourth season or later and becomes an unexpected All-Star. Last season, it went to Lauri Markkanen.
Players that put up solid numbers but then find themselves in new situations are favorites to win the MIP, which is why Mikal Bridges is one of the favorites. A candidate that a lot of people should look out for is Desmond Bane.
Last season Bane had a phenomenal year, averaging 21.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1 steal, and shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 40.8 percent from 3, and 88.3 percent from the free throw line. In most cases, it is hard for a player to win the MIP after playing this well and improving every season he's been in the league.
The reason he should be a strong candidate to win the award is because Ja Morant is suspended for the first 25 games and there is a good chance Morant misses more games due to injury. Bane averaged those numbers being the second option but for at least the first 25 games of the season, he is the number one option.
Bane has proven that he can average very good numbers. In Ja's absence, if he's averaging around 27 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, keeping his shooting splits, and the Grizzlies are still a very good team, Bane is going to be in consideration for the Most Improved Player.