Dark horse candidates for each NBA award
We all know the familiar faces and favorites for every NBA Award. But these dark horses could surprise the field and win some hardware this year.
Dark horse Rookie of the Year candidate: Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
The Rookie of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain trophy, goes to the rookie that puts up the best numbers that season. Last season it went to Paolo Banchero who averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and completely ran away with it.
The overwhelming preseason favorite for this award is the 7-foot-4m 2023 first-overall pick from France, Victor Wembanyama, followed closely by Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson. One player who has a chance of entering the conversation is the 2023 eighth-overall pick, Jarace Walker.
Walker is a 6-foot-8 power forward from Houston and led them to a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. In college he was great at creating his own shot, slashing to the basket, finishing with soft touch and could defend too.
Now that he is on the Indiana Pacers and playing alongside one of the best passers in basketball, Tyrese Haliburton, he is going to get a lot of opportunities to score. The Pacers have a lot of space which will open up lanes for him to get to the basket for easy points. Not only that he can be a great rebounder too as Myles Turner led the Pacers in rebounds with 7.5.
If Victor Wembanyama is everything people project him to be, it is going to be very difficult for anyone else to win this award. If Jarace Walker gets his opportunity and becomes a focal point of the Pacers offense, he will for sure enter the conversation.