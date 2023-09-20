Dark horse candidates for each NBA award
We all know the familiar faces and favorites for every NBA Award. But these dark horses could surprise the field and win some hardware this year.
Dark horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
The Defensive Player of the Year, the Hakeem Olajuwon trophy, goes to the best defensive player from that season. Most of the time the award will go to a big man as only one guard has won the award this century.
Last season it was won by Jaren Jackson Jr. who led a bunch of defensive stat categories. Going into this season some of the favorites are Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Davis, and Evan Mobley but one player that is being overlooked is Nic Claxton.
Claxton had a stellar defensive campaign last season where he averaged 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and .9 steals.
Claxton would end up being tied for ninth in the defensive player of the year voting last season. He is going to have another great defensive year for next season. He is going to be in the back end of the conversation but if the Nets have a great year, he is going to be a serious threat to win the Defensive Player of the Year.