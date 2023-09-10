Is Darren Waller playing this week? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Giants vs. Cowboys
New York Giants tight end Darren Waller popped up on the injury report this week. Here's his status for their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants shocked the world last year by making the playoffs with a 9-7-1 record and earning a Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings. This came with relatively the same roster left over from the Dave Gettleman-Joe Judge regime. This offseason, Giants general manager Joe Schoen had more cap space to work with to build a roster in his and head coach Brian Daboll's image.
Their biggest move of the offseason came on a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire tight end Darren Waller. The move was made by moving a third-round pick they received from the Kansas City Chiefs by moving on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney. In the final preseason game, Waller showed to be an important part of the passing game, as quarterback Daniel Jones targeted him heavily.
As Giants fans celebrated Toney's struggles on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, they received some concerning news -- Waller had picked up a hamstring injury and was deemed questionable for New York's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
With kickoff a matter of hours away -- will Waller play in Week 1?
Giants injury update: Darren Waller is expected to play in Week 1
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Waller is expected to play on Sunday night against the Cowboys.
Waller's status for the game was trending in a positive direction, as the Giants didn't elevate a tight end from the practice squad by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday.
If Waller were to be held out, that would have meant an uptick in snaps for Daniel Bellinger, their second-year tight end. In his rookie year, Bellinger caught 30-of-35 targets for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games (11 starts).
Giants Week 1 injury report
Below is the Giants' injury report, via the team's official website.
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Gary Brightwell
RB
Knee
Active
Cameron Brown
LB
Ankle
Inactive
Lawrence Cager
TE
Ankle
Active
DJ Davidson
DT
Knee
Inactive
Cordale Flott
CB
Hamstring
Inactive
Gervarrius Owens
S
Hamstring
Inactive
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Knee
Inactive
Darren Waller
TE
Hamstring
Active
Shane Lemieux
G
Unspecified
Inactive
Cowboys Week 1 injury report
Below is the Cowboys' Week 1 injury report, via their official website.
Player
Position
Injury
Game Status
Jourdan Lewis
CB
Unspecified
Inactive
Tyler Smith
OT
Hamstring
Inactive
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Active
Sam Williams
DE
Foot
Active
Donovan Wilson
S
Calf
Inactive
Eric Scott
CB
Unspecified
Inactive
Jalen Brooks
WR
Unspecified
Inactive
Viliami Fehoko
DE
Unspecified
Inactive
Trey Lance
QB
Unspecified
Inactive