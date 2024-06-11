Darvin Ham lands new gig on day Dan Hurley passes up Lakers HC job to stay at UConn
By Lior Lampert
Darvin Ham may never admit it. But he must be taking a mental victory lap after seeing the Los Angeles Lakers miss out on their top choice to replace him. Regardless, the news gets even better for him based on the fact that he found his next coaching opportunity on the same day.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham will join the Milwaukee Bucks as "the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers."
As Wojnarowski points out, Ham will return to Milwaukee after a two-year stint with the Lakers. He spent the four seasons prior with the Bucks in a similar role after being "highly sought-after among teams this spring."
Darvin Ham adds fuel to Lakers fire with news drop on day of Dan Hurley announcing decision to stay at UConn
Ham must feel some satisfaction after seeing UConn head coach Dan Hurley scorn the Lakers to stay in the college ranks. Whether or not we ever hear him formally acknowledge it remains unseen. Nonetheless, it is a moral win to see your former employer fail to hire their desired successor.
The Lakers relieved Ham of his duties in May. He guided the franchise to a 94-70 record across two seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Now he is back in Milwaukee, where he was part of the Bucks coaching staff that led the team to an NBA championship in 2021.
At only 50 years old, Ham will look to restore his perceived value around the league by reuniting with familiar faces. And it is hard to fault him, especially considering the success he enjoyed with the Bucks.
Milwaukee experienced a tumultuous organizational overhaul in the middle of this past season. After abruptly parting ways with first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, the Bucks hired Rivers. Adding someone like Ham, who is already acquainted with the core of the roster, is a massive boost to have on the sidelines.