Davante Adams and 3 other emergency trade targets for the Jets if they want to make the playoffs
By Quinn Everts
Sunday morning's game in London felt crucial for the sanity of New York Jets fans; with a win, they'd sit at 3-2 and fans would exhale (at least for the moment.) With a loss, the Jets would fall to 2-3 and fans would tell you the sky is falling.
Well, don't look up, because the sky is falling. The Jets fell to Minnesota 23-17, and now sit at 2-3 with Buffalo coming to town next Monday night, and a real chance at falling to 2-4.
The season isn't over — the season is never over in Week 5 — but New York might need to make some moves before the trade deadline if Aaron Rodgers & Co. want to maintain playoff hopes. Here are some players they should target; some flashy, some strictly functional.
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
This is the obvious one. New York is currently the favorite to land Adams, and there's no reason to wait any longer. Adams wants to be a Jet, Aaron Rodgers wants Adams to be a Jet and Jets fans want Davante Adams to be a Jet. At this point, this trade is more "when" than "if," as the teams still need to work out compensation and Adams' contract situation, which Las Vegas wants to completely rid itself of.
Rodgers and Adams have some of the greatest chemistry between a QB and WR the league has ever seen, so if one player can fix an offense by himself, it might be Adams for this Jets team. Even so, it's not like the Jets are bereft of wide receiver talent as is; Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Allan Lazard are all talented, so the Jets offensive problems isn't really a lack of talent issue; what the problem actually is still isn't fully clear. Still, a trade for Adams should be first on the Jets to-do list in their long week off before a Week 6 MNF Football game against the Bills.
Walker Little, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Though the Jets offensive line isn't as woeful as last season (it was hard to watch in 2023) it hasn't been a protective force for Aaron Rodgers or the Jets running backs, either. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are both talented backs, but neither has been able to establish a rhythm behind the Jets line.
So why not beef up the line by trading for a starting-caliber tackle? Jaguars tackle Walker Little might be on the block as Jacksonville continues to struggle in the early going. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "The Jaguars have three starting-caliber offensive tackles, with Walker Little as the odd man out.
Teams always need offensive line help and will make calls accordingly." An offensive lineman trade won't blow up Twitter, but it could help open up a run game that has been slowe to start in 2024, and give Aaron Rodgers a little extra time in the pocket.
EJ Speed, LB, Indianapolis Colts
If New York can't fix its offense, why not double down and attempt to roll out the best defense in the league every week? New York allowed just one touchdown to Minnesota in London and it still wasn't enough, as Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense consistently set the defense up in precarious positions.
Adding Speed for extra depth in their linebacker room could only help an already-stout Jets defense. Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley has already dealt with a toe injury this season and Jamien Sherwood is playing the best football of his life with the added snaps; still, adding an insurance policy in Speed — who cleared 100 tackles for the first time in 2023 — would give the Jets front seven even more juice.
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
You simply can't have too many quality wide receivers. Even with New York on the precipice of acquiring Davante Adams, the front office should be exploring all options for adding depth to all offensive positions. Mike Williams hasn't been ultra-productive to start this year, and Aaron Rodgers has always liked spreading the ball around to multiple targets anyway. With time quickly running out on New York's season, an excess of talented receivers would be a fine problem for this team to have.
Cooper has been relatively productive even while playing in a brutal Cleveland offense, and still poses a big-play threat, something New York has been in desperate need of from Rodgers and its receivers.