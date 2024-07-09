Davante Adams calls out Chargers social media team for trolling Raiders WR
By Lior Lampert
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams didn't need any more motivation to continue dominating AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless, the divisional foes may have inadvertently handed him prime bulletin board material on a silver platter.
On Tuesday, Adams appeared on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," and he aired a grievance with the Chargers -- particularly their social media team:
As you can hear, Adams was not happy with a post that went viral on the Chargers' X (formerly known as Twitter) page.
"Please keep my name out your mouth and show some respect," the six-time Pro Bowler addressed directly to whoever runs the account for Los Angeles.
On May 15, when the NFL released its 2024 schedule, the Chargers shared what they presumed to be a fun thread. They made posts using Pop-Tarts (yes, the toaster pastries) to describe their opponents for the upcoming campaign. However, being compared to a custom garbage-flavored baked good seemingly awoke a sleeping giant in Adams, though he initially bit his tongue.
"I thought about responding on social media to it, being funny there," Adams said. "But I figured it would be better to just beat their head in real life."
Talk is cheap. Instead, the Las Vegas wideout wanted to "remind" the Chargers about how he has demolished them since joining the Raiders in 2022. While sounding off on the digital shenanigans, Adams rattled off his gaudy stat lines against Los Angeles to jog their memories. For context, here is how well he's fared against them:
Year
Week
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
2022
1
10
141
1
2022
13
8
177
2
2023
4
8
75
0
2023
15
8
101
1
Adams has posted at least eight catches and 75 receiving yards in all four meetings versus the Chargers while donning silver and black. Moreover, he has had explosive performances and made several trips to the end zone.
Los Angeles poked a bear. Unfortunately for them, the Ursus they irritated is one of the best pass-catchers in football. To make matters worse, they face twice yearly, including Week 1 of the upcoming season.