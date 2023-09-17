Davante Adams taken to locker room after dirty helmet-to-helmet hit
Raiders star Davante Adams was forced to leave the game against the Bills after a completely dirty hit that led to helmet-to-helmet contact.
Davante Adams was just about the only thing that the Las Vegas Raiders had working in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. The star wide receiver accounted for nearly half of of Jimmy Garoppolo's passing yards on the day while also catching the one touchdown of the affair for the Silver and Black.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, there was quickly nothing to play for on Sunday. Josh Allen and the Bills ran through the Vegas defense like Forrest Gump through America -- they just kept running until they felt like goin' home. At a certain point, specifically late in the fourth quarter, the game was well out of hand.
But Jimmy G, Adams and the Raiders were trying to save face late. So they dialed up a deep shot to their superstar pass-catcher. Micah Hyde came in and made a great play on the ball. Thereafter, however, Taylor Rapp delivered an egregiously dirty helmet-to-helmet hit on Adams that force the wideout to head to the locker room early.
Raiders: Davante Adams leaves after dirty helmet-to-helmet hit
There is no update just yet on the status of Adams after the hit. Given that he was taken to the locker room, though, it's obviously not looking great in the immediate aftermath.
You could make the argument that Josh McDaniels shouldn't have had his starters playing in a game where the Raiders were down by four touchdowns. That's certainly fair, but at the same time, there's never any need for a hit like the one Rapp delivered.
The Bills safety should receive a hefty fine for that play. It's not a football play to essentially blindside a guy -- helmet-to-helmet or not, but definitely so in this case -- with a massive hit. That's only amplified in a game that's already well out of the Raiders' reach at the point of the dirty hit.
Let's hope Adams is okay after this play. We will keep you updated on his injuries and status moving forward.