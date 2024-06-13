Davante Adams gave Brock Bowers an unintentionally unfortunate nickname
By Lior Lampert
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is quickly gaining fans within the organization, even catching the attention of star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Bowers' time with the Raiders has been brief. However, the first-round pick is already making his mark on the team, earning praise from Adams for his work ethic. Additionally, the latter may have simultaneously and unintentionally coined a hilariously unfortunate nickname for the former.
On Wednesday, Adams addressed the media following the Raiders' minicamp practice. He told reporters he calls Bowers "BM," which is short for businessman, referencing the young seam stretcher's approach to the game.
"He [Bowers] is all business on the field," Adams said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "He doesn't care about anything else other than just locking in on football, and I can see it in his eyes."
Davante Adams gave Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers an unintentionally unfortunate nickname
Whether he meant to or not, Adams created an incredibly cringe-worthy moniker for Bowers. Nonetheless, the six-time Pro Bowler believes there is no limit to what the No. 13 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft can accomplish.
"I definitely know what he's about. I've seen the tape," Adams declared. "He's a big, strong dude, and he's focused and driven. The sky's the limit for him."
Regardless, Adams couldn't come up with anything better than "BM?" It is a common acronym used to describe multiple things, like bowel movements. Bowers is undoubtedly pleased to get praised by arguably the most integral Raiders franchise player. But he may not be thrilled to be associated with going to the bathroom.
At Georgia, Bowers was one of the most dominant forces in college football. He earned the John Mackey Award in consecutive campaigns (2022 and 2023), given to the most outstanding tight end in the nation. This past season, he was voted a Consensus All-American. In three years, the 21-year-old amassed 175 receptions, 2,538 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. Moreover, he also converted 19 carries into 193 rushing yards and five additional scores, illustrating his versatility and athleticism.