Davante Adams had heartbreaking reaction to Aaron Rodgers injury
Former Green Bay Packers target Davante Adams hated watching his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, go down with a season-ending injury.
By Mark Powell
Former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams was watching when Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his New York Jets debut. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver Rodgers ever played with, and while the two have been unable to reunite as a duo since Adams was traded to the Raiders, they're still good friends off the field.
Adams tried to avoid social media in the aftermath of Rodgers injury -- which will end the QB's season but not his career -- though the star wideout did speak on his emotions in the moment.
“Really tough, man,” Adams said. “I didn’t want to really take to social media because I spoke to him directly and reached out immediately. I was watching it on the plane as we were on the way over here. And it’s like a horrible movie, you don’t want to see the main character go down like that at all, let alone as early as what it was. And I know he was excited and I was definitely excited to see him go out there and ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team, so it sucks."
Davante Adams got emotional watching Aaron Rodgers injury
Adams and Rodgers could both be Hall-of-Fame bound one day, and their time in Green Bay was special. Adams helped revive Rodgers career, and the pair reached new heights at a time most quarterbacks would be nearing the end of the line. Instead, No. 12 won back-to-back MVPs, with Adams making All-Pro teams to boot.
“That’s my guy though, so I let him know basically I’m here for him in whatever way that I can. I don’t know what I can do to make him feel better at this point, especially obviously with us being in season now as well, but like I said, it sucks and I’m just praying that his mental is in a good spot right now and he continues to overcome it, and obviously that team as well," Adams said.
With the support of NFL players everywhere, hopefully Rodgers recovers in a timely manner and can play again next season.