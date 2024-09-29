Davante Adams in danger of missing Raiders game vs Browns and beyond
It has been a tough three weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders as they have won only one of the three games played. They shocked the league with a 26-23 upset road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. The Raiders, however, followed that performance with a humiliating 36-22 home loss to the Carolina Panthers, who had benched franchise quarterback Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, in Week 3.
The Raiders are attempting to rebound in Week 4 as they host the Cleveland Browns (1-2). They may have to do so without star wide receiver Davante Adams.
A report from Adam Schefter emerged on Saturday that Adams not only injured his hamstring in Thursday’s practice but he is also considered week-to-week. This continues the trend of injuries that have limited some of the best players for the Raiders.
Adams’ injury might be bad for the Raiders in Week 4, but also beyond.
Davante Adams is the key to a win over the Browns
The Raiders miss running back Josh Jacobs, who left for the Green Bay Packers via free agency. Las Vegas is last in the league in rushing yards per game (51 yards). They’ve been putting serious pressure on their star receiver in Adams and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. They are the only players on the team with more than 18 targets in three games.
The Browns are currently 20th in the league in passing yards allowed per game. They have been hit hard by the departing talent in the defensive backs.
This game against the Browns would’ve helped give the Raiders an edge and hope for an upset. Adam’s absence is a devastating blow to an offense that doesn’t have a run game and lacks one of their two most reliable pass-catchers.
Things could get from bad to worse for the Raiders
If the Raiders want to be serious contenders for the postseason, they will need to create some upsets and win games against lower-tier teams. After Week 4, the Raiders will prepare for a road test against AFC West Divisional rival in the Denver Broncos (1-2). The Broncos are looking to make a statement with their young team led by head coach Sean Payton.
They need to get that win in Week 5, even if they are without Adams, as the schedule will get even more difficult. The Raiders have the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at home, a road test against the Los Angeles Rams, a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs and a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before going into a bye-week in Week 10.
The Raiders could be in serious trouble without Adams in the lineup. If they force Adams into the starting lineup too soon, he could aggravate his hamstring and miss even more games.