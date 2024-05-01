Davante Adams sure sounds like he wishes he was still on the Packers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was gushing about former Green Bay Packers teammate and quarterback Jordan Love.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback pipeline has been a rich one. The team went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and after the 2022 season, the team pivoted to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. If Love's first season is anything to go by, the Packers and their fanbase have every reason to be excited about their future. In a season with not much expectation, the Packers clinched the final NFC Wild Card spot, blew out the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys in the opening round, and nearly pulled off an upset against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
This all happened with the Packers having the youngest roster in the NFL. The Packers went with the youth movement after the team traded away Rodgers to the Jets before last season. One year prior, the Packers traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Adams knows Love, considering he was sitting behind Rodgers as the backup in the wide receiver's final two years under contract. Given how well he's played in his first year as a starter, does Adams have regrets about the trade?
During an appearance on teammate Maxx Crosby's The Rush Podcast, Adams lavished praise on Love, calling him a "baller." Despite the praise, Adams reiterated that he doesn't regret his trade to the Raiders.
"The kid is a f***ing baller, man, said Adams. "I'm so happy for him and I haven't really had the chance to truly sit down and talk with him about it, but I just want to tell him at some point, 'I definitely don't regret changing, but I'm super proud of what you've done and if there was a way I could pull you over here and drag you with me, that would have been cool too' because we saw what he did at the end of the year. I don't regret what I did but at the same time you look back on it like 'damn that boy kind of balling right now.'"
Adams stresses that he was set on requesting a trade off the Packers and to the Raiders, so there was no changing that. But, as Adams said, he was so impressed by Love, that he wishes he could bring the quarterback over to the Raiders. Given how Love played thus far, it's doubtful the Packers will ever let him go.
In all 17 of Green Bay's regular season games, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. Love also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.
Love shined in his first playoff start, completing 16-of-21 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 48-32 Wild Card Round win over Dallas. Then in the Divisional Round against the 49ers, Love threw for 194 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 21-of-34 attempts in the 24-21 loss.
As for Adams, he got paid handsomely by the Raiders, earning a five-year, $140 million contract upon completion of the trade. But, Adamsexperienced plenty of turnover at the quarterback position.
He reunited with former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr in his first season. But, Carr was benched late in the season and eventually released in the offseason. The Raiders brought in Jimmy Garoppolo, who played in seven games before getting benched following the firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. That put then-rookie Aidan O'Connell under center for the rest of the season. Coming in to assume the QB1 role is Gardner Minshew, who nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season after filling in for an injured Anthony Richardson.
While Adams is happy with his situation in Las Vegas, he has been really impressed with how Love has played in Green Bay. But the Raiders are now continuing their quarterback carousel after not landing a top prospect in the draft this past week.