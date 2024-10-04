Davante Adams teases potential trade destination in latest social media post
By Scott Rogust
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 4:00 p.m. ET. That leaves teams looking to make the playoffs an opportunity to strengthen their rosters and those out of the picture to accumulate draft picks. But one month out, there is one big-name player that is on the market, and that's Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
Ever since last season, there have been endless trade rumors surrounding Adams, even though he shut them down on numerous occasions. But this past week, reports indicated that Adams informed the Raiders that he would like to be traded, and that the team was listening to calls from those interested.
There have been two favorites to emerge for Adams -- the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, with the former reportedly being the wide receiver's preference. But that doesn't mean that all teams are eliminated.
On Friday, Adams seemingly teased a possible trade destination with a social media post. On Adams' Instagram Story, the wide receiver posted a photo of poet Edgar Allen Poe. Of course, Poe is the author of the famous poem "The Raven." There just so happens to be a team named inspired by this poem — the Baltimore Ravens.
Davante Adams teases Ravens interest after trade request
Plenty of NFL insiders posted the same message on social media — a "thinking emoji."
The Ravens have been linked to Adams ever since the trade request was made. Even in NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport's report of Adams wanting to be traded to the Jets, the Ravens are listed as a team that either inquired with the Raiders about a trade or are a team Adams would be welcome to joining.
"In fact, according to sources informed of Adams' thinking, he is open to playing for several other teams. The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and perhaps the San Francisco 49ers are among teams that either have inquired about the six-time Pro Bowler or are places Adams would be happy landing," writes Rapoport.
The Ravens may not have gotten off to the start they had envisioned entering this season, but they have been on fire as of late. After starting 0-2, the Ravens have won their next two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is thriving and the Ravens have a legitimate difference maker at running back in Derrick Henry. Their wide receiver depth behind Zay Flowers does leave a lot to be desired. Imagine adding Adams to that offense. Talk about an immediate upgrade.
This year, Adams has recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets in three games.
This post by Adams may be a nothing burger, but it certainly caught the attention of the entire NFL world. Considering the trade deadline is a month away, it may be a while before we all receive an answer as to where Adams will get traded to.