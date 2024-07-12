Davante Adams threatened to leave Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't benched
By Kinnu Singh
The 2024 NFL offseason will likely be remembered for redefining the wide receiver market. As the league has transitioned to offense-oriented rules, few positions have benefitted more than wide receivers. While wide receivers have become the most electrifying players in the league, there are plenty of drawbacks that come along with the glamorized position.
Netflix’s new docuseries “Receiver” is providing a glimpse into the life of the most electrifying players in the NFL. The series goes behind the scenes with some of the best pass catchers in the league, including Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.
When the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver requested to be traded to the Raiders in 2022, he expected to continue compiling accolades and victories while catching passes from his longtime friend and college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
The Raiders appeared to be on an upward trajectory after their playoff berth in 2021, but that season proved to be an anomaly. There were high expectations for the Raiders in 2022, but the team finished the season with a 6-11 record.
To make matters worse, the team moved on from Carr, who was a large part of the reason why Adams joined the Raiders in the first place. In 2023, Adams found himself catching passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Davante Adams wanted Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo
The Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels after the team began the 2023 season with a 3-5 record, and interim head coach Antonio Pierce named quarterback Aiden O’Connell as the starting quarterback. Adams revealed on the Netflix series that he was contemplating an exit from the Raiders if Garoppolo wasn’t benched, according to The Sporting News.
“Well my opinion on that, was I signed off on that,” Adams said. “And that’s just the reality of it. You know, I love Jimmy and he’s a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a stretch and in order for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty.”
The Raiders put together a 5-4 record after the coaching and quarterback change, ultimately ending the season with an 8-9 record.
The three-time first-team All-Pro has put together stellar statistical campaigns in his two years with the Raiders, but the team has drastically deteriorated and changed since his arrival. In 2023, Adams found himself catching passes from three different starting quarterbacks — Garoppolo, O’Connell, and Brian Hoyer — while playing for two different head coaches.
The Raiders quarterback room appears to be even bleaker in 2024. After failing to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders will enter training camp with O’Connell and journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew competing for the starting role.
With an offense that’s bound to struggle, it would be understandable if Adams wanted to play for a playoff contender. Entering his 11th year in the league, the 31-year-old wide receiver is facing football mortality. He likely doesn’t have many more years of elite productivity, and he has not been able to capture a Super Bowl championship yet.
Although Adams is technically under contract through 2026, he doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his deal after the upcoming 2024 season. The final two years of his deal are essentially placeholders that both carry a $35.6 million salary cap hit, which would be unrealistic for any team to carry. Adams will either need to sign a new deal or move on to greener pastures after this season.
Football is a team sport. While all 11 players have to work in unison to find success, wide receivers in particular have to rely on their teammates more than any other position group. With a porous offensive line or abysmal quarterback play, even the league’s greatest pass catchers will fail to find success.