Proposed Davante Adams trade would force Aaron Rodgers into another darkness retreat
By John Buhler
It may be too late in the process for this to realistically happen, but who doesn't love a good super late preseason trade? That is precisely what Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics put out there for us to enjoy on a Wednesday morning in early August. He threw out a series of preseason trades, one of which involved Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams switching teams and coming east.
Although he will be joining the AFC East in this modest trade proposal, he will not be catching passes again from Aaron Rodgers this time. Instead of going to Rodgers' new team in the New York Jets, Walder has Adams going to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick that used to be belong to both the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings at various instances beforehand.
It is not a huge trade, but it is one that would send shockwaves throughout the entire NFL world.
For years there, Rodgers found Adams to be his favorite receiving target when they used to play for the Green Bay Packers. Adams helped usher in a new era of Packers football before leaving for the Silver and Black in his free agency two offseasons ago. While he could still use a quarterback upgrade in some capacity, going from what the Raiders have to Josh Allen would be a huge step up.
I don't know why the Raiders would want to make this trade right now, but the Bills would totally do it.
Davante Adams trade proposal to make Aaron Rodgers crave darkness
This trade would be such a tremendous gut punch for the Jets. If all goes according to plan, Gang Green could end its league-worst playoff drought streak to make the postseason for the first time since 2010. Of course, that will require Rodgers to play like he had for years prior to last season's unexpected Achilles tear. He may still be able to spin it, but he is not a kind anymore. He is in his 40s.
As for Buffalo, I would go from being totally out on them as a serious Super Bowl threat into somehow convincing myself that the Bills aren't going to pull the football out from under me while I kick it for good, ole Charlie Brown. We all have the Lucys in our life aspiring to take us down, but not today, my friend! Thankfully, this is only a trade proposal, as nothing is serious in the works between the teams.
What would be interesting is if Adams were to somehow be traded to a contending team later on this season, possibly in the AFC... I am not saying either the Bills or Jets will be in play for him, but Adams is the type of player who can change the calculus of a game offensively. He makes any offense he plays in better. It makes you wonder if the Bills and the Jets think they are just as good enough as is.
If Adams were dealt to Buffalo, be sure to queue the Simon & Garfunkel before going subterranean.