Dave Portnoy throws Connor Stalions under the bus in Netflix documentary
By John Buhler
Didn't see that coming... While it was telegraphed like a slow pitch softball in the lead-up to its release on Netflix, Sign Stealer revealed several very interesting things when it came to the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal that could unravel the Michigan program. We have already seen the fallout from the ill-fated burger suspensions. Now we await how the NCAA is going to drop the hammer on them.
One scene from the documentary really stands out. Stalions is seen speaking, in what looks to be under oath, about where he was during the infamous Central Michigan game. Stalions, who apparently crashed the Chippewas' sidelines incognito, denied that he was there. That is his word, and he is sticking by it. Too bad Michigan alum Dave Portnoy threw him under the bus in the film...
Portnoy may be the millionaire founder of Barstool Sports, but he is a proud Michigan alum. He may not be as big of a booster as Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is, but age is very much on Portnoy's side in the equation. For a man who has made a living going to the beat of his own drum, it was quite shocking to see Portnoy speak this candidly and truthfully about what Stalions did at UM.
You need to watch this entire video clip from Unnecessary Roughness before you see Portnoy shine.
Michigan is coming off its first national championship season since splitting with Nebraska in 1997.
Dave Portnoy shockingly throws Connor Stalions under the bus in his doc
Look. I get it. Michigan may be as guilty as sin throughout this scandal, but I have to give Portnoy a lot of credit for going where most Michigan fans will not. We are talking about a man with a net worth supposedly north of $100 million, one who is still in his money-making prime in his late 40s. Love him or hate him, Portnoy cares deeply about sports and creating the type of content that our souls crave.
If this were to happen to my alma mater of Georgia, I don't know if I could do this. I am not a man who lives to ride and die upon a moral high horse, but I try to do the right thing more often than not. I still mess up on the regular though because, like you, I am a flawed individual. Portnoy saying Stalions telling him that it was indeed him crashing the Chippewas sidelines at a Central Michigan game is big.
There are two things I keep going back to when it comes to this ongoing scandal from a journalistic or columnist's perspective. Seemingly every coach in the Big Ten had a very visceral reaction to what Michigan was allegedly doing, which was compromising the integrity of the sport in their league. James Franklin and Greg Schiano were among the two that really stand out. They hated that team.
The other big thing I cannot shake is how sloppy of a cover-up the Michigan staff tried to do to save face. Their disorganization led to dismissals, show causes and even more scandal. Jim Harbaugh may have wanted to leave for the NFL, but it hitting the fan like this in Ann Arbor only expedited that. I hate it for their fans. These are good people who were let down by their athletic administration.
Overall, the ball may be the NCAA's court, but do you really trust them to do the right thing here? I cannot say that I do. What I do know is that Michigan is a massive regression candidate this year. If they are good enough to make the playoff, let them play. I will never be in favor of vacating wins, titles or trophies. I saw the games. I know what happened. Go for a scholarship reduction or show-cause route.
Portnoy may be labeled a sellout by fans of his alma mater, but someone has to rebuild this program.