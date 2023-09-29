Dave Roberts dishes on why "sour taste" from 2022 may push Los Angeles Dodgers deeper in 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a defeat in the 2022 NLDS and it's clear that Dave Roberts and his team have not forgotten that loss heading into the 2023 MLB postseason.
By Kevin Henry
DENVER — With just four regular-season games left to play, the Los Angeles Dodgers know their postseason fate. Much like 2022, they will enter the MLB playoffs with a bye in the Wild Card round and await their foe at home for the start of the National League Division Series.
However, while that may be a similarity between last season and 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it very clear on Thursday that his team learned lessons from last season's NLDS loss to the San Diego Padres that he believes will carry over to this postseason.
Los Angeles Dodgers still have "sour taste" after 2022 NLDS exit
The top-seeded Dodgers saw their 2022 season end by losing three straight games to the Padres in the NLDS. Roberts said on Thursday that his team is motivated for this postseason by what happened in 2022.
"I just know that we still have a sour taste from last year," Roberts told reporters inside the dugout at Coors Field. "I do recall last year, and that's still sitting with us."
Roberts also added that the Dodgers will have a different look to them this postseason than they did against the Padres, and some of the veterans in his lineup are already looking to be in October form.
"Miguel Rojas, I think his at-bat quality plays in the postseason," Roberts said. "What David Peralta is doing now plays in the postseason. What Max Muncy is doing now plays in the postseason. Guys are starting to understand and getting their bearings on what plays in the postseason. It's shortening your swing, it's being able to take walks and use the whole field. The slug will be there, but being able to take advantage of situations when we have them."
While Muncy slashed .286/.375/.571 in 14 NLDS at-bats, Rojas and Peralta were not part of the Dodgers organization last season. This year, Roberts is planning on some fresh faces mixed with the veterans from last season combining to erase that "sour taste" left by the Padres.