Dave Roberts has totally relatable reaction to watching Shohei Ohtani crush homers
By Kinnu Singh
As the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels in a short two-game series, Shohei Ohtani has taken center stage. The three-time All-Star rose to prominence with the Angels, but after his individual success didn't translate into wins, Ohtani traded the red Angels' jerseys for Dodger blue.
So far, the decision has worked out well for Ohtani. The Dodgers currently hold a comfortable lead in the National League West with a 47-31 record, while the Angels have fallen to a dismal 30-45 record in the American League West.
After cruising through the early part of the season, the Dodgers encountered some turbulence this month. Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffered a fractured left hand and starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto suffered a rotator cuff strain. With both players sidelined and the Dodgers' star-power seemingly diminishing, Ohtani did what all-time greats do: he elevated his game.
Ohtani has dazzled against the Angels. In the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday, he cracked a 455-foot home run with an exit velocity of 113.1 mph. With a 1-0 lead against the Angels in the bottom of the third inning on Saturday, Ohtani rocketed a 459-foot home run with an exit velocity of 115.5 mph.
Like Dodgers fans, Dave Roberts watches Shohei Ohtani's homers in awe
Watching Ohtani launch another ball into the sky even left Dodgers manager Dave Roberts in awe. After watching Ohtani crush his latest home run, Roberts looked back at the broadcast camera and said, "Wow."
The 455-foot home run was the third-longest home run by a Dodger at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast Era. That record stood for a day, as Ohtani's 459-foot home run tied Alex Verdugo for the second-longest home run by a Dodger.
During an interview on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio in May, Roberts expressed the awe and wonder that comes from managing Shohei Ohtani.
"Just when I think Shohei Ohtani can't awe me anymore, he does something different," Roberts said.
Roberts placed Ohtani in the lead-off spot after Betts' injury, and Ohtani's bat has been heating up ever since. Ohtani has four home runs this month that traveled at least 450-plus feet, and six such home runs in total this season. He has had at least one run and one RBI in seven consecutive games, tied for most in Dodgers history.
“It’s certainly the hottest I think we’ve seen him,” Roberts said on Friday.
Ohtani, who now has a National League-leading 23 home runs on the season, is on his way to another MVP award — which would make him just the second player in MLB history to win the honor in both the American League and National League.
As Ohtani continues to pop balls into the ether, the records will only continue to topple.