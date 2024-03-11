David Bakhtiari's emotional goodbye post paves way to rejoin Aaron Rodgers
It could be a matter of when, not if, David Bakhtiari re-joins Aaron Rodgers.
One year after watching Aaron Rodgers finally get traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers fans have to watch another one of their franchise legends depart, this time David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari had spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Packers, establishing himself as one of, if not the best left tackle in the game during that time. The 32-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. Yes, he's missed substantial time in each of the last three seasons, but he was still a beloved figure among all Packers fans.
Bakhtiari's emotional goodbye on Twitter signaled that his time in Green Bay had come to an end, and ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that he was indeed being released by the Packers. Bakhtiari hadn't won the Super Bowl in Green Bay but had accomplished just about everything else he could have.
With that in mind, perhaps Bakhtiari's next move is to join Aaron Rodgers in New York in pursuit of the elusive Lombardi Trophy.
David Bakhtiari's release gives him the perfect opportunity to reunite with Aaron Rodgers
The bromance involving Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers was no secret. Those two were attached at the hip, which made Rodgers leaving the Packers ahead of the 2023 campaign tough to watch. Now, these two best friends can reunite with the Jets as they both attempt to win the Super Bowl.
Bakhtiari protected Rodgers for 10 of his 11 seasons, so there is obvious familiarity and chemistry there. With the Jets needing immense help on the offensive line, adding a player as decorated as Bakhtiari certainly doesn't hurt, but shouldn't be the end-all-be-all.
Bakhtiari has been limited to just 13 games in the last three seasons combined, missing substantial time due to injury. He played in just one regular season game this past season and was inactive for both of Green Bay's playoff games. In fact, he has not played in a playoff game since the 2020 campaign as he's missed each of the last five chances he's had to appear in one.
If healthy, Bakhtiari would obviously be a tremendous addition to the Jets, but can they realistically rely on him to suit up? Whether it's realistic or not, it would not be shocking at all to see the Jets take the gamble even if it's just to make Rodgers happy be reuniting these two Packers greats.