Former Braves star's Gary Sheffield Hall-of-Fame take is a shot at Andruw Jones
Former Atlanta Braves star David Justice thinks Garry Sheffield was robbed of a Hall-of-Fame spot, but what about Andruw Jones?
By Mark Powell
David Justice made two All-Star teams with the Atlanta Braves in 1993 and 1994, even finishing third in NL MVP voting in 1993. He also won Rookie of the Year his first season in the big leagues, which happened to be in Atlanta. Justice's tenure never overlapped with the likes of Gary Sheffield, who he went to bat for on social media following his exclusion from this year's Hall-of-Fame class, as the House That Hank Built wrote:
"(Justice) does kind of have a point regarding Mauer and Sheffield. Based strictly on production, Sheffield was the superior player with significant edges in career length, career WAR, homers, OPS...the list is extensive," Eric Cole wrote.
Of course, Sheffield's Hall-of-Fame case is far more complicated than just statistics, as he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs (on accident) with Barry Bonds. His PED connections in the early-2000's gave some voters pause. Not Justice, though.
Andruw Jones has a better Hall-of-Fame case than Gary Sheffield, and David Justice should know that
Gary Sheffield was in his final year of eligibility, so his Hall-of-Fame future is up to the committees now. However, Jones still have some time left to make it in the good, old-fashioned way, and he hasn't been linked to performance-enhancing drugs just yet. Jones had one of the best peaks of any centerfielder we've ever seen. He's also arguably the best defensive centerfielder of his time. He hit 434 career homers and has a career 111 wRC+. Not convinced yet?
Justice went to bat for the wrong guy. Perhaps it's because just as Jones arrived in the big leagues, Justice went to Cleveland.
Jones received 61 percent of the vote, and he needs 75 percent. Perhaps a campaign from fans and the Braves organization can make that happen in his remaining years of eligibility, but takes like this from Justice are not helping.