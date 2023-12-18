David Njoku had hilarious NSFW reaction to Bears near Hail Mary
The Cleveland Browns escaped with a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but just barely. David Njoku recounts his sideline reaction to the game's most pivotal moment.
The Cleveland Browns scored 13 unanswered points to take the lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's showdown with the Chicago Bears. With Justin Fields and the Chicago offense down to its final play, trailing 20-17 on the Cleveland 45-yard line with one second left, there was only one sensible call for O.C. Luke Getsy — Hail Mary.
Fields rolled to the left and allowed his receivers to populate the end zone. He evaded pressure and delivered a high-arcing bomb into a mass of flailing limbs. The ball was deflected right to Bears wideout Darnell Mooney, who appeared to catch it... until it ricocheted off his foot and into the eager hands of a Browns defender, ending the game with Cleveland on top.
Quite the 'hold your breath' moment for Cleveland fans, and apparently for the players too. David Njoku was asked to recount his thought process after the game and he provided a comically NFSW response.
"I d*** near s*** myself, dog."
All is well that ends well, however, for the Browns. Chicago almost pulled off the play of the season, but a couple unlucky bounces landed Cleveland in the victor's circle. The Browns advance to 9-5, sustaining their lead in the AFC Wild Card race. The Bears fall to 5-9, once again positioned for a high NFL Draft pick next April.
Njoku is always invested in the Browns' success, but one has to imagine the tight end was a little bit more anxious than usual when Fields tossed his final bomb on Sunday. Njoku finished the game with 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, his best individual performance on the season in a critical Cleveland victory.
The Browns now hold a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) and Indianapolis Colts (8-6) in the AFC Wild Card race. Cleveland controls its own destiny, with a slim chance to catch the AFC North first-place Baltimore Ravens (10-3) if John Harbaugh's team stumbles down the stretch.
As for Chicago, the postseason is firmly out of reach. Fields' line looks worse than it actually was due to the final interception — 19-of-40 passes completed for 166 yards, one TD, and two INTs — but the Bears' offense struggled to crack the Browns' top-ranked defense all game. It was Chicago's defense that gave the Bears a shot, as Joe Flacco tossed three picks before a resurgence late in the game.
Njoku and the Browns face an important Wild Card contender in Week 16, a road matchup with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.