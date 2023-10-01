David Njoku's last-minute push to play after burns sounds gruesomely painful
David Njoku might be the toughest player in the NFL, attempting to play despite suffering burns in recent days.
By Josh Wilson
After this week, don't ever suggest David Njoku isn't tough. Njoku, who suffered burns from a household incident on Friday night, is pushing to get himself on the field on Sunday.
Njoku was attempting to light a fire pit at his home, and an accident resulted in Njoku suffering burns to his arm and face, according to Adam Schefter.
No one could discredit him for sitting Sunday out after suffering such an incident, but he followed with a Tweet saying, "The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow" on Saturday.
David Njoku's push to play sounds excrutiating
According to reports out of Cleveland on Sunday morning, the thing holding David Njoku back is that the burns on his face are making it hard to get his helmet on. The Athletic's Dianna Russini said he is having a hard time, "wearing his helmet," due to the burns.
Njoku is still listed as questionable. He showed up to the stadium in a mask:
If wearing the helmet is a problem, it's going to be remarkable if Njoku actually gets himself going on Sunday. Wearing the helmet in a static situation being painful means that with movement, force, and activity, it'll be even worse.
Plus, Njoku likely won't want to wear the helmet the entire game (though, depending, he may not have a practical choice once it's on), and taking it on and off would presumably cause rubbing and friction around the burn area.
Whether or not Njoku gets on the field on Sunday, his attempt to get in the game is a noble one. In three games this year, Njoku has accrued 92 receiving yards on 11 targets.