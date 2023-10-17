David Ortiz continues to poke Derek Jeter, Yankees over 2004 ALCS Collapse
Derek Jeter brought up the 2004 ALCS and David Ortiz was "shocked" that the Yankees blew a 3-0 series lead to the Boston Red Sox
In 2004, David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox stunned pundits and the New York Yankees by coming back from a 3-0 deficit in the ALCS. Boston would go on to win the World Series, their first title in 86 years.
Now, Ortiz and Jeter work at Fox Sports and are covering the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros. Texas is up 2-0 on Houston and Derek Jeter brought up the 2004 series when talking about Houston. Ortiz pretended to act stunned that the Yankees blew a 3-0 series lead.
Seeing Alex Rodriguez in the picture also was hilarious, given that he slapped the ball out of Bronson Arroyo's hand in Game 6 and was eventually called out by the umpires for it. Additionally, October 17 is the day the comeback began thanks to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, then playing for Boston, stole second base.
Naturally, Red Sox fans took to social media howling with laughter as Big Papi gave the Yankees the business, knowing very well about the importance of that comeback and what it meant to Boston fans.
David Ortiz trolled the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter about the 2004 ALCS Collapse
Maybe had the Houston Astros come back against the Tampa Bay Rays from a 3-0 deficit in 2020, the Yankees would be off the hook, but it didn't happen, so fans in the Big Apple has to bear that headline for a long time.
David Ortiz will never let that memory go and he shouldn't. It's such a climactic moment and it was defining one in baseball. The Red Sox would then sweep the Cardinals to win it all.
Eight straight games. Eight straight wins. It's Wicked Awesome in Beantown, and Yankees fans won't hear the end of it anytime soon.