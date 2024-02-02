Who is David Pingalore and can you trust report on the Lakers trading LeBron?
An unfamiliar source for most NBA fans has reported that the Lakers are exploring trading LeBron James. Is this really going to happen?
Even though the Lakers were able to beat their top rivals, the Boston Celtics, without their two stars, the franchise was the subject of a really strange rumor that would change the entire landscape of the league if true. According to David Pingalore of KTLA Los Angeles, the Lakers are looking to trade LeBron James before the trade deadline.
Since this reporter is reporting such huge news and Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, Brian Windhorst or any other major reporter hasn't confirmed or even referenced this news, it's fair to question whether this report is true or not. Additionally, this newscaster has never really come out with any recent reports regarding NBA trade or any other related NBA rumors.
For what it is worth, Pingalore reported on LeBron's free agency decision to the Lakers in 2018 and his decision to return to the Cavaliers in 2014. Finally, Pingalore was right about Kawhi Leonard signing with the Clippers over the Lakers in 2019. Even though the reporter isn't backed by a major sports outlet, is he trustworthy enough to report on this news?
Who is David Pingalore and is he trustworthy enough?
To be quite honest, it's hard to make a case for this report to be true based on the fact that he hasn't reported any other recent NBA news. Yes, the reporter has been correct in the past but other outlets would have picked it up if they thought the story was true. In addition, LeBron's agent Rich Paul has already come out and refuted the report.
Even though, the reporting is probably not worth following up on until another reporter confirms the report, the Lakers and LeBron James might not have long together. He is a free agent this season and there is around a decent chance that the star will go to a franchise that drafts his son.
The Lakers have said that they are not interested in drafting his son and could not have a first round pick this season. Even if this report is completely false, the Lakers are not locks to have LeBron James on the roster for the foreseeable future.