David Ross is coming for the Cubs, whether they like it or not
Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross turned down the New York Yankees bench coach job, suggesting he wants to remain a manager.
By Mark Powell
David Ross has said all the right things since being unceremoniously let go by the Chicago Cubs in favor of Craig Counsell. He did say he "gets mad from time to time," but overall what else would one expect?
"I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. ... I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for," Ross said.
Ross has plenty to be thankful for, indeed, including future opportunities. Whether it's this season or next, Ross will get another chance at a managerial job. However, the former backstop made clear that is his ultimate goal, rather than taking a gig as an assistant coach.
David Ross wants to manage again, even if he has to wait
Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees did approach Ross about the opening, but "according to league sources who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor, Ross would prefer to manage if he immediately jumps back into a uniformed position."
Returning to manager right away would allow Ross the chance to prove himself, and by default prove the Cubs wrong for moving on from him as manager. It's tough to blame Ross for prefering that opportunity, rather than settling for a low-level assistant job.
Ross's Cubs collapsed down the stretch last season, that much is true. Yet, Jed Hoyer and ownership routinely said Ross was staying, and that he was "their guy." That was before Counsell hit free agency, which changed everything.
Baseball is competitive, especially at the professional ranks. Counsell is a more established skipper than Ross. There's no debating it. Ross will get his chance to prove the Cubs wrong. The Brewers and Padres are still without managers as of this writing.