David Stearns contract details: Poor new Mets exec couldn’t leave it he wanted to
David Stearns has secured the title of the highest-paid general manager in MLB history, a testament to the Mets' belief in his potential to lead them to multiple World Series victories.
It was revealed by the New York Post that David Stearns agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract with the New York Mets, fully guaranteed with no opt-out in the contract.
Stearns will be taking over the Mets' front office, and his demands weren't cheap. The Harvard graduate started his career by working in the baseball operations department for the New York Mets.
In 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers had the then 30-year-old Stearns take over as their next general manager after Doug Melvin retired. At just 30, he became the youngest GM in MLB at the time and one of the youngest to ever become a GM.
David Stearns contract details: Mets GM isn't going anywhere
Stearns was a crucial part of why Craig Counsell became the Brewers' manager, and now it's been rumored that with Buck Showalter gone, Counsell could join the Mets as their manager this offseason.
Stearns was a major part of why the Brewers made a huge turnaround, and with the salary of $10 million a year that the Mets are paying him, they expect nothing but a World Series in his tenure now.
Stearns seems to hint they could spend big this offseason, saying, "We are going to do our best to put together a team in 2024 that is competitive," and continued with, "And we're going to do it in a way that does not detract from our competitiveness in the future years. That is a needle to thread, but that's our goal, and that should be our goal."
Stearns also hinted they could be extending Pete Alonso this offseason, saying, "I expect Pete to be the Opening Day first baseman next year. Pete is an important member of this team. He's an important member of this organization, and I think we're really fortunate to have him."
A new contract for Alonso, along with some solid free-agent additions would get Stearns tenure off to a flying start.