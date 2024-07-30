Dawn Staley seems to regret snubbing Caitlin Clark from Team USA Olympic roster
By Lior Lampert
Leaving Caitlin Clark off the 2024 USA women's Olympic basketball team was a wasted opportunity. While we can't undo the decision, we can admit she got wrongfully snubbed in hindsight.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, an American women's hoops national team committee member, recently acknowledged Clark getting left off the roster.
On Sunday, Staley sat down for a short interview with Mike Tirico of NBC Sports during the Olympics. During their conversation, the latter asked the former about Clark ultimately getting rebuffed by Team USA. In response, the two-time national champion coach was as straightforward as can be.
Dawn Staley seems regretful about snubbing Caitlin Clark from Team USA Olympic roster
Staley admitted when it was time to finalize the Olympic roster on June 11, Clark "wasn't playing" at the level she was after the fact.
"As a committee member, you’re charged with putting together the best team of players -- the best talent," Staley told Tirico.
However, Staley recognized Clark's improvement since then, saying the Indiana Fever rookie would merit more contemplation to join Team USA in retrospect.
"If we had to do it all over again, ... she [Clark] would be in really high consideration of making the team ... " Staley stated. "... she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people."
Moreover, Staley praised Clark for how well she has shot the ball lately, her "elite" skills passing and "great basketball IQ."
"She's a little more seasoned in the pro game than she was two months ago," Staley said regarding Clark.
Perhaps Clark receiving the cold shoulder from the USA women's national team was a blessing in disguise. Not only has it given her additional time to rest during the Olympic break, but it also lit a fire under her.
Since June 13, Clark has averaged 17.9 points, 10.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game with .434/.324/.885 shooting splits. In that span, the Fever have won eight of 13 games.
If Staley's comments are any indication, Clark should be part of Team USA's plans for the 2028 Olympics.