DC United vs. Inter Miami live stream, schedule, preview: Watch MLS online
DC United host Inter Miami in MLS this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Inter Miami bounced back from last weekend's defeat to CF Montreal by beating Nashville 3-1 in the Champions Cup this week. However, the leaders of the Eastern Conference need to make sure they avoid any more slip-ups in MLS if they are to maintain their place at the top of the division.
Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Robert Taylor all got on the scoresheet against Nashville. Between them, the three players have scored nine goals in all competitions so far this season.
Messi unfortunately sustained a hamstring injury during the match with Nashville. Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald has reported that the Argentine is "expected to miss Saturday's game at DC United."
Messi was not involved during Miami's loss to Montreal, so the Herons need to learn how to win without their talisman.
Miami's opposition this weekend is DC United who are fifth in the Eastern Conference with one win and two draws. Their win came against the New England Revolution in their first game where Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick. However, Benteke has missed their last two games with a knock.
It is not known when Benteke will return but DC will hope it will be soon. In 42 games for the Black-and-Red, Benteke has found the back of the net 18 times.
DC are missing Benteke's goals but in their 2-2 draw with Portland, they had two notable players on the scoresheet. Mateusz Klich — who played for Leeds United in the Premier League — scored from the penalty spot. Their other goalscorer was Kristian Fletcher who was recently on loan at Swansea City. He did not play for their first team but scored twice in two games for the Swans' U21s.
How to watch DC United vs. Inter Miami in MLS
- Date: Saturday, Mar. 16
- Start Time: 02:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Washington, D.C.
- Stadium: Audi Field
- Live Stream: MLS Season Pass
Supporters can watch this match on the MLS Season Pass.