Dead Longhorn at Oklahoma State frat house prompts investigation ahead of Texas game
There is such a thing as taking rivalry too far.
Oklahoma State and Texas are slated to meet for the last time as Big 12 foes in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. It should be a fascinating finale to a heated rivalry.
Sadly, some Cowboys fans have apparently taken things way too far in the lead-up to the game.
On Friday morning, police were called to an Oklahoma State frat house because there was a dead Longhorn on the front lawn.
Dead Longhorn at Oklahoma State frat house crosses a line
KOCO News 5 released photos of the animal in question. Click the link at your own discretion.
The animal had a "profanity" painted on it, according to J.D. Miller of CBS News 11.
Oklahoma State officials released a statement condeming the apparent "display of animal cruelty" in front of the frat house:
"Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."
The passion elicited by rivalries is what makes college football so great. The sport gets whacky and weird and that's wonderful. But this is the dark side of that passion.
There is never a place for animal cruelty. Not in sports. Not in life. It doesn't matter how much you hate an opposing team, harming an innocent animal as a prop for rivalry trolling is sick behavior. The people responsible should be held accountable.
Oklahoma State and Texas will kickoff in the Big 12 Championship game at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.